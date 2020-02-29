The silver lining behind the COVID-19 Outbreak

WISH LIST

The emergence and rapid spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19, which started in December, 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, has greatly shaken the living daylights out of everyone – bioresearch scientists, medical doctors, staff, the general population. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has risen to 2,360 as of end Feb. 21. Out of this number, 2,345 were from Mainland China. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases has reached over 77,000. Of this number, Mainland China has borne the brunt, registering 76,288 cases. The virus has spread quickly to 25 or more countries in less than two months (www.pharmaceutical.tech.com, 22 February 2020).

As governments around the world, scientists and pharmaceutical companies race to find a cure, it will still take time for testing to ensure its safety for use on the human population.

In Dumaguete, people were alarmed upon the death of a 44-year old male, a Chinese tourist who visited Dumaguete with his partner in late January this year and stayed in Dauin for a few days. He died of Pneumonia at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on Feb. 1, having suffered from the COVID -19 virus. Immediately, school opening was postponed; sports meets, social functions and various events were cancelled, for fear of contamination. Everyone frequently washed their hands, scrambled to buy face masks, alcohol, anti-bacterial wipes. Consequently, drug stores ran out of surgical masks. The unexpected demand had terribly outpaced supply. To avoid exposure to crowds, people stayed home.

Some good things have come out of the virus scare, though. On an individual level, people have become more aware of doing hygienic practices. Further, unnecessary trips to meet large groups of people have been minimized, if not, postponed for a safer time.

In the international level, governments around the world have worked closely with each other to further stem the spread of the virus. 14-day quarantines have become the protocol; some countries have strictly ordered a lockdown; travel bans to and from affected cities have been effected. More importantly, some countries have spearheaded the production of vaccines to stop the virus on its track. One of these is the vaccine developed by the University of Queensland (UQ). “The work in the lab shows the feasibility of using UQ’s ‘molecular clamp technology’ to engineer a vaccine candidate that could be more readily recognized by the immune system, triggering a protective immune response. The next stage is to produce this on a large scale needed for additional testing, to determine its effectiveness against the virus.” (globalbiodefense.com, Feb. 20, 2020).

The United States has also partnered with Johnson & Johnson (J & J) to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. “The deal with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) sees J & J’s Janssen pharma unit and the government agency collaborate on pushing the vaccine through trials quickly, with BARDA contributing resources and funding it.” (pmlive.com, Feb. 20, 2020). Other pharmaceutical companies and government agencies that have partnered to fast track development of a vaccine include GeoVax, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company and BravoVax, a China-based pharmaceutical company. BravoVax will handle the testing, manufacturing and coordination with public health and regulatory authorities in China. Still another partnership is between iBio and CC-Pharming to develop a plant-derived Coronavirus vaccine based on iBio’s fast pharming system, which has been previously used for producing antibody candidates for Ebola and Dengue fever virus. Meanwhile, Rome-based companies Takis and Evvivax will use genetic vaccination technologies capable of generating several antibodies to neutralize viruses and strengthen response (www.clinicaltrialsarea.com, Feb. 17, 2020). These are only some of many pharmaceutical and biomedical research companies working furiously to develop an effective vaccine for the virus.

The fight to stem the tide of contamination has seen the whole world working together rather than competing with each other. Heroes have emerged at the height of the crisis – dedicated doctors who were treating patients, got infected and died afterwards. They were front liners who have shown sheer dedication and compassion over and above the call of duty. It shows humanity at its finest – the silver lining behind the dark, turbulent clouds.