Things you did not know about mosquitos

- “Mosquito” is a Spanish word mean ing “little fly”
- Mosquitoes came into being during the Jurassic Epoch, over 175 million years ago, so dinosaurs did experience the ‘mosquito nightmare’.
- There are over 3,000 varieties of mosquitoes. Most are active at dawn and dusk.
- Fossil mosquitoes were 5 cm long. (big dinosaurs, big mosquitoes)
- Only the female bites. She does this on humans but also on other vertebrates, from elephants to mice and even turtles.A sole blood droplet feeds the growth of hundreds of mosquito eggs. Mosquito love to bite those of blood types 0 and A, and also younger persons.
- The males do not bite, they just drink plant juices and nectar.
- The stinger of the mosquito may look simple but on microscope it is extremely complicated; it is formed of 6 pieces.
- Mosquitoes possess organs on their hairy antennae and legs that lead them to the their victim. They “smell” the expelled carbon dioxide, warmth and sweat.
- Eyes occupy most of a mosquito‘s head; these sense infrared images of heat from a person.
- Mosquitoes can smell their dinner from up to 50 meters. Mosquitoes can travel 64 km looking for a meal.
- Blood has the ability to clot, so the mosquito female pumps in anti-clotting chemicals, so she can suck it easily. The saliva that remains inside the skin is extremely irritating for the victim causing an unbearable itch. (To be continued)
