This thing called Lifestyle Change

Good health doesn’t just happen by chance. There may be some people who have been fortunate to inherit good, healthy genes from their parents. But for most of us, we need to make an effort to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

According to Monique Tello, M.D., MPH, in “Healthy Lifestyle: 5 keys to a longer life,” (Harvard Health Publishing, Harvard University, July 5, 2018) there are five keys to a healthy lifestyle: “a healthy diet consisting of vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids and avoiding unhealthy food like red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, trans fat and sodium.” This makes sense. We must try to avoid sweetened beverages like sugary juice or soda, red meat like corned beef, luncheon meat, other canned and processed food like Hotdogs and Chicken Nuggets.

The second key is “maintaining a healthy, physical activity level measured at least 30 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous activity.” This may be easier for us to do. We can squeeze some 30 minutes of exercise like walking, running or biking at the park, track field or the boulevard either early in the morning or after school or work. During rainy days, we might want to hit the treadmill or the cardio machines at the gym or get on our stationary bikes at home. For those into more active exercise, there’s always Zumba, Kick Boxing, Yoga and Pilates for women and Basketball or soccer games for men.

The third key is a bit more difficult as we approach the Christmas festivities: “A healthy body weight defined as a normal Body Mass Index (BMI) of 18.5 and 24.9. Thus, depending on our BMI, we try to maintain a healthy body weight. With a lighter weight, we can be more agile, climb stairs easily, fit into our old clothes and live a quality life.

The fourth key may prove to be a challenge for some people: “avoid smoking.” The guidelines are very clear: stop smoking. No such thing as smoking a little bit here and there. Inhaling Nicotine could lead to lung cancer and other lung-related diseases and a shortened life span. When we quit smoking, this will benefit us over the long haul.

Finally, the fifth key is to “moderate our alcohol intake measured as between 5 and 15 grams per day for women and 5 to 30 grams per day for men. Generally, one drink contains about 14 grams of pure alcohol. That’s 12 ounces of regular beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits.” So following these stats, we’re allowed basically one 15 gram alcoholic drink per day. This would be good for those who need a drink before they call it a night.

Not mentioned in this study is one important key that’s crucial to living a healthy and quality lifestyle: staying positive. We have our own fears, worries, doubts and insecurities. Some may be legitimate but most of it may not even happen in real life. By having faith in ourselves, we edge out fear, insecurity and negativity that paralyze our thoughts and keep us from going for our goals and objectives in life. So, whenever we have sudden attacks of selfdoubts, worries or fear, we can choose to have faith, self-confidence, courage and a positive attitude. We can start a habit of thinking and staying positive, flushing out all the negativity within and around us. Even the greatest of athletes have fears. But they snuff it out by developing a strong sense of self-esteem and selfconfidence. This is something we can all cultivate as a good habit towards a healthier lifestyle.