Thomasians (UST) rule 3rd Pinay in Action Cup in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY – The lady football team of the University of Santo Tomas emerged as champion of the 3rd Pinay in Action Cup after defeating the local team Silliman University, Sunday, at the Governor Mariano Perdices Coliseum.
Deputy House Speaker Pia Cayetano led the simple awarding rites following the championship match.
Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo sends his warmest felicitations to the winners and the participating teams, players and their coaches for their fine performance.
The results of the 3rd PIA Cup:
1st Runner – up Silliman University
2nd Runner – up University of the Philippines-B
3rd Runner -up Kachela FC
Best Scorer – Sheila Cadag UST (with 7 goals)
Best Goal Keeper – Nicole Reyes UST
Best Defender – Cassandra Alleje UP-B
Fair Play – Tiago FC
Most Promising Player – Charisa Lemoran UST
The 3rd PIA Cup is jointly hosted by the City of Dumaguete and Province of Negros Oriental.