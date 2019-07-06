Three liquidated in Guihulngan

Apparently, young men with intent to kill, have been committing murder impunity targeting persons with links to the government in Guihulngan City unchallenged by authorities. In a recent spate of shootings, three men died in a series of extra judicial killings committed in broad daylight.

On June 27, Chief Tanod of Barangay Buenvista identified as Lito Itao was in a conversation outside the village’s store with his neighbors when two men on motorcycle appeared and the backrider opened fire on Itao who was hit in different parts of his body. He tried to escape but eventually succumbed to his wounds.

Three days after, a former CAFGU, Eleuterio Tabanao Solis was shot to death late afternoon while he was playing cards in a store situated in Barangay Mabunga when four unidentified male persons repeatedly shot the victim, who died on the spot. Recovered from the scene are 12 empty shells of calibre .45 pistol and 5 empty shells of caliber 9mm.

And again after three days, 5 male suspects believed to be members of the New People’s Army ambushed a former soldier who went AWOL since 2009. The victim, was on his way home when he was fired upon by the suspects in Barangay Magsaysay Wednesday morning. Based on the recovered fire cartridges and slugs, the perpetrators used 9mm and .45 caliber pistols.

Despite the heavy presence of police and military in Guihulngan City, the killings continue unabated as the suspects grow bolder as if taunting the authorities. The killing spree did not only victimize ordinary citizens, but also policemen, local government officials, soldiers, CAFGUs and barangay officials.