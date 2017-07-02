Tokhang returnees get help for new life

Hundreds of recovering drugs dependents and their families in Dumaguete City will soon get professional help from the local government under the Strategies Toward Acceptance Reintegration and Transformation program (START) first introduced in the National Capital Region.

Councilor Lilani Ramon, who authored the resolution in the City Council to adopt the START program, stressed that the “sole intent of the program is for the government to provide second chance for recovering drugs dependents to be accepted back in the main stream of society, live normal lives and become responsible and productive citizens.”

The START Aftercare Program shall be composed of a social welfare, the City Health Officer, a psychologist, and a recovering drug dependent peer coach.

There are hundreds of recovering drug dependents who surrendered under TOKHANG and they need the help of their communities and families to recover from their addition to dangerous drugs.

Once the START team is organized, it must be working in close coordination with the Anti-Drugs Abuse Council of each LGU and tap the help of faith-based organizations, support groups, as well as the academe in their respective locality.

Recovering drug dependents will be terminated from the START Program once they will consistently record negative drug test result, be gainfully employed, finish vocational skills training, and show good performance. After the 18 months, if the case does not warrant termination, the START Team will recommend extension based on the assessment.