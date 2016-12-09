Top drug pusher of Sibulan killed

One of the top ten drug personalities in Sibulan was killed by two riding in tandem in Bolocboloc, highway fronting the airport runway past 11pm Wednesday.

When police responders arrived, the victim Damaso Orozca still had some pulse after being shot but was dead on arrival at the hospital. This means that he was killed by possible drug business rivals or enforcers disguised as civilians. No confirmation yet. A lone witness could not recognize the suspect as it was raining during the shooting.The victim is a surrenderee last July 4 on tokhang. Sibulan PNP targets 5 tokhang volunteers for profiling. So far 124 profilees were added to the 1,019 surrenderees from Sibulan. The province has 12,000 self-confessed suspects even as the provincial PD PSSupt Binas is targeting 15,000 surenderees frm Negros Oreintal who will by then be profiled and ready for rehabilitation.

Meanwhile a healing mass for drug tokhang surenderees will be celebrated on Dec 14-15 by Bishop Julito Cortes with special healing prayers by Indian priest Fr. Matianguija known as another healing priest.