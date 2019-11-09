Top Visayas Army comdr. at frontlines

CAMP GERONA, Brgy Minoyan, Murcia, Negros Occidental – Major General Roberto T Ancan, the newly installed Commander , Central Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines visited his soldiers in Negros particularly the troops of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Philippine Army early this morning November 7, 2019. (Thursday).

He was welcomed with the traditional military honors and received by Brigadier General Benedict M Arevalo, 303rd Brigade Commander, Philippine Army.

Major General Ancan assumed as the 23rd Commander, Central Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines last October 31, 2019 at Headquarters Centarl Command,AFP at Camp Lapu-lapu, Apas, Cebu City.

He is a member of Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987. Also, a native Negrosanon from Victorias, Negros Occidental.

Prior to his assumption as the Commander of the Central Command, he became the Commander of the 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division based in Camp Major Cesar L Sang-an, Pulacan, Zamboanga del Sur, the Brigade Commander of the 1002nd Infantry Brigade based in Saranggani Province and the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Infantry Division, Philippine Army based in Jamindan, Capiz.

He started his military career in Negros where he used to serve as Platoon Leader and a Company Commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion upon graduating in the Philippine Military Academy.

As Central Command Commander he will supervise all AFP units in Region 6,7 and 8.

In his short message to the troops he said “Just do your job”.