Toss coin settles Amlan Liga race

AMLAN, NEGROS ORIENTAL – A series of toss coins, settled the presidency and vice-presidency of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Amlan. With 8 Punong Barangays deadlocked at 4-4, it was decided to proceed with toss coin to break it. In the end Manuel Jose Sycip won including his vice-presidential bet Glendon Nochefranca.

Sycip is just one of the 24 other Liga Presidents in cities and towns, across Negros Oriental, who will elect the Liga President for the whole province and will sit as exofficio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. According to some watchers, Sycip is a political ally of Governor Roel Degamo.

The synchronized elections for the new provincial Liga Presidents including in Negros Oriental shall be on July 30, 2018.

The 24 other elected Liga Presidents, who will elect the next Provincial President are: Chona Agustino of Ayungon, Charlito Yupo of Bacong, Annabel Jimenez of Bais City, Dandilgust Abrio of Basay, Kurt Matthew Teves of Bayawan City, Joel Verenio of Bindoy, Joel Clerigo of Canlaon City, Lucille Credo of Dauin, Dione Amores of Dumaguete City, Melbourne Bustamante of Guihulngan City, Alejandro Gargoles of Jimalalud, Teresita Gallosa of La Libertad, Edwin Garcia of Mabinay, Jenny Guimaras of Manjuyod, Arnold Labe of Pamplona, Mercedita Uy of San Jose, Joey Chris Nuico of Sta. Catalina, Roberto Diaz of Siaton, Teogenes Banaybanay of Sibulan, Segfredo Buagas of Tanjay City, Arthur Dagle of Tayasan, Edgar Teves Jr. of Valencia, Clark Celso Serion of Vallehermoso and Jonah Pat Aviles of Zamboanguita.

All the 25 Liga Presidents are already ex-officio members of their respective Sanggunians. On July 27, candidates for President of the provincial Liga shall be known as the list of candidates in all positions will be posted in the city and municipal halls across the province.

