Tourism Hospitel to rise in scenic Panglao island

Shareholders of the P450-million Bohol Doctors’ Hospital on Monday morning broke ground for their five-story health facility located in the resort town of Panglao, marking the start of their bid to establish a medical tourism industry in the province.

The Bohol Doctors’ Hospital, designed to be “hospitel” or hospital-hotel, will be a 100-bed facility with 50 allocated for in-patients, 30 for assisted-living patients and 20 beds for hotel rooms, said CEO and president Board Member Jade Bautista.

The private hospital, which will have an 8,000 square-foot total floor area, will be replete with “state-of-the-art” facilities including a system that will allow doctors abroad to check on their patients’ status at the Bohol hospital, a medical arts building and a dialysis center, among others, Bautista added.