Tourism loses P48M Due to COVID19 here

Figures from seventy (70) hotels reveal that tour-ist arrivals in Dumaguete City dropped by 14% in the month of February alone translating to P 48.9 million in lost income for the industry.

In February 2019, about 65, 225 visited the city compared to this year February 2020 which recorded only 56, 093 tourist arrivals.

Also in February 2019 it was revealed that some 1, 329 tourists from China; 20 from Taiwan; 164 from Korea and 144 in Hongkong travelled to Dumaguete City.

City Tourism Officer Jacqueline V. Antonio said that the figures do not include those tourists billeted in Airbnbs as well as revenues from the food service industry.

It was in February when news of the Chinese couple, who tested positive of COVID-19, travelled to Dumaguete City and Dauin was discovered.

However, except for Taiwan, which increased by almost a dozen, the number of tourists from these countries dropped in February 2020 particularly China with just 143, Korea 147 and Hongkong with just 18.

The City’s Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has imposed continuous monitoring of hotels, inns, lodging houses and Airbnbs if they comply with the recommended measures on infection prevention and control.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla said that personnel from her office and the City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office have stringently monitored all arriving passengers at seaport using DOH decision tool.