Town replicates boulevard business park inland

Most boulevards around the country are found along seashores but the municipality of Mabinay has thought of constructing a boulevard along the river with funds coming from the national government through the initiative of 2nd Dist. Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria.

This was confirmed by Mabinay Mayor Ernesto Uy who said the project will complement the major attractions of the second district.

Sagarbarria said the boulevard by the Namangyan river is about 2.5 kilometers, bidding of the first phase of which had been undertaken at P30 million from the total package of P130 million with the municipal government’s counterpart of paving the road and a riprap, that can also be considered as a river control.

The project is like hitting three birds with one stone, according to the congressman of the second district. It will decongest the poblacion area especially during the conduct of festivals and it will serve as river control and a tourist destination at the same time.

Not to be outdone , the boulevard by the river in Mabinay will add attraction to Mabinay because it will be located near the People’s Park that has a Singaporean concept.

In the meantime, the Sanggunaing Bayan of Mabinay has also approved enough funds for the establishment of the Mabinay Central Business District as part of its vision to become another premier destination in the province being the center of Negros Island Region.

Support services include establishments of economic enterprises, a two storey commercial building, People’s Park, and new wet and dry markets, among others.

With the approval of the Sanggunian, the Municipality is eyeing a loan from the Land Bank after all the requirements are met.