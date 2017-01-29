Traffic czars and decibels

Council traffic chair Kag. Alan Cordova and PNP Highway patrol chief Sr Insp. Robilito Mariano acknolwledge receipt of decibel equipment to measure the actual noise of the city motorbikers without using silencers on the road.
