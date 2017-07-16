Transmission faults delay restored power in Visayas

The National Grid Corporation of the Philip pines (NGCP) power transmission lines which have been affected by the magnitude 6 eartquake in Ormoc are causing the delay in power restoration in Eastern Visayas.

Negros Oriental, whose geothermal plants only emits over 250 megawatts, cannot even cope with the current demand of 350 megawatts in Negros Island alone. The super power highway would also demand some power line assistance, although minimal, thus the recurring brownouts.

The national powerlines highway which is supplying the power pipelines is disrupted because of the downed powerlines in the quake-affected areas in Ormoc. This is why there are still recurring brownouts in several parts of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

BADLY HIT

An estimated three million people in Eastern Visasyas Region 8 and Bohol will have to wait longer for power to be restored after transmission problems hampered electricity supply in quake-hit areas.

-Sponsored-

In a briefing Tuesday, Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella expressed the agency’s frustration at failing to meet the 10-day timeline set to restore power supply in earthquake-affected areas.

Based on the latest report from NGCP, over 100 megawatts (MW) from Cebu, Luzon, and the geothermal plants of Energy Development Corporation (EDC) cannot be supplied to the provinces hit by the recent magnitude 6.5 earthquake because of transformer problems in the Ormoc City substation.

“The problem lies in the transmission lines. Transformers 1 to 6 in the Ormoc substation were damaged by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake. That was supposed to deliver power towards the direction of Samar, Leyte and Bohol,” Fuentebella said.

He said NGCP is asking for three weeks to dismantle and relocate transformers from its Cebu substation to fix the transformers in the Ormoc facility.

In the meantime, EDC has committed to deliver 40 MW from its Tongonan geothermal power plant by July 19, originally set for July 16.

This is the earliest time power can be supplied to the three island provinces, but this is equivalent to only 14 percent of their total 291 MW requirement.

The 40-MW supply would be directed to government or commercial areas first, and to aid LGU disaster mitigating efforts and help consumers start to get back on track, the DOE official said.

Once NGCP completes fixing its Ormoc substation, an additional 120 MW can be supplied to the quake-hit provinces for a total supply of 160 MW or 55 percent of the total demand by end of July, he said.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi earlier set a 10-day timeline to restore power supply in Bohol and Region 8.

To temporarily fill the supply gap, the DOE is coordinating with the Regional Development Council of Region 8 and the local government unit in Bohol to look at getting capacity from the power barges of Phinma Energy Corporation, Fuentebella said.

He said they are also in talks with the Department of National Defense for the immediate transfer of the power barges to the three island provinces.

Phinma Energy has three power barges acquired from government. Each barge is a 32-MW barge-mounted bunkerfired diesel generating power station with four eight-MW identical Hitachi-Sulzer diesel generator units.

Bohol, for its part, has been contracting emergency power supply on its own. Fuentebella said the island has received 10 MW from an embedded diesel plant and is expected to have 7.5 MW more from the 5-MW Hanopol hydropower plant and 2.5-MW Sevilla power plant.