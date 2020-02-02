Tricentenario de la Fundacion

CHURCH HISTORIAN

Gearing up for the quatercentenary of the founding of the parish of Dumaguete in 2020, we are reproducing a narrative account of its tricentenary celebration in 1920.

This account is a translation from Spanish captioned “Tricentenario de la Fundación de la Parroquia de Dumaguete. Dumaguete por el Corazón de Jesús.” It is published by Boletín de la Provincia de San Nicolás de Tolentino de Filipinas de la Orden de Agustinos Recoletos, Octubre de 1920, Núm. 124. It is as follows:

The desire to write a very rich and detailed description of the grand solemnity with which the town of Dumaguete has celebrated the Tricentenary of its founding as a parish is a task close to impossible, because the most complete description might be felt as distant from reality. We were getting the habit of expecting so much from the catholic population of Dumaguete, where very close to 7,000 people have complied this year with the precept of Easter communion, whose strength and vigor of the inhabitants in their catholic belief were known to us. We used to take into account that here (in Dumaguete) the influence of religion pervades in all its beautiful manifestations. Yet in all these, we never would have believed that it would get to so high a degree of enthusiasm, of faith, of intense love that the people of this town so nobly assert and openly profess insofar as it relates to Catholicism. It can be affirmed without some exaggeration that this town has just written one of the most brilliant pages in the history of Catholicism in the Philippines.