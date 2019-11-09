Triggerman identified; 2 drivers arrested by PNP

DINDO GENEROSO MURDER

Nov. 8, 2019 – The combined composite police team of the city and province announced the arrest of two drivers of the getaway vehicles involved in the murder of Dindo Generoso No 7 @ 7:20am, while the alleged triggerman who is missing, is identified and is now a subject of a massive manhunt including the possible invitation of the owner of the silver colored Mitsubishi Strada which may have carried the escaped triggerman.

This was confirmed by PNP provincial director Col Julian Entoma in a press conference Friday.

The two arrested are:

MOTORBIKE DRIVER: Retired P02 Police Glenn Corsame, of San Jose Village, Banilad (same barrio as Dindo); and SILVER STRADA DRIVER: Teddy Reyes Salaw, 44 who was caught with a .45 caliber Norinco with 8 live ammo; he is the brotherin law of the owner of the Strada who lives near Azumi Apartments in Batinguel; Missing is: ALLEGED TRIGGERMAN active P/Cpl Roger Rubio assigned in Guihulngn but his mother unit is in Tanjay under Lt Col Bonilla.

Also missing is the silver Strada with faked plate No. 5801 but with a real plate No. GAM1959 owned by one who is now a person in interest and will be invited by police shortly.

ISSUEs: Did policeman Rubio act alone? If not, who ordered or paid him? Was the van and motorcycle hired, or owned?

POLICE THEORY: Strada waits for Dindo at the boulevard.Triggerman inside. When Dindo passed by for his program, triggerman hurriedly transfer to a waiting blue motorbike , followed Dindo and executed the crime at crossing Tarbush in Piapi. Triggerman flees with tandem driver, meets with Strada pickup further away. Triggerman alights the motorbike and returns to waiting Strada and speeds away up wesward. In no time, both Strada and motorbikes are still missing as of Friday and is being hotly pursuid. President Duterte is expected to give a little more time until for Rubio to surrender until he orders a shoot-to-kill the suspected triggerman.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security Usec Joel Sy Egco is posted by the PNP to the minute of developments. He reports to Press Media Sec. Martin Andanar , who reports directly to the President.