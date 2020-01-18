Trike drivers mandated to be members of associations

INFOBYTES

The Dumaguete City government now requires all tricycle drivers/operators to register as members of legitimate associations or TODA before they can be issued a mayor’s permit to drive-by June 2020.

According to Dems Demecillo, city public information officer, nearly a thousand Motorcabs for Hire (MCH) or tricycle drivers and operators gathered at the Dumaguete Tricycle Drivers Congress recently at the City High Gymnasium to be updated on the new policies and applicable national laws or local ordinances that will be implemented to regulate their operations. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo emphasized the need for the drivers to comply with these rules to promote their welfare and the safety and convenience of their passengers in view of the hosting of regional, national, and international sports tourism events next year. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

19 NegOr studes qualify for DOST-SEI science scholarship

By Leandria Pagunsan

Nineteen third-year college students from Negros Oriental passed the nationwide ex-amination for the junior level science scholarship (JLSS) offered by the Department of Science and Technology’s Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).

These students represent 31 percent of the 61 who took the JLSS qualifying exam held June 2, 2019 at Foundation University, Dumaguete City. The successful examinees are currently taking up Science and Technology (S&T) priority courses in Engineering and Science/Mathematics. Twelve of them are currently enrolled at the Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) main campus, five in Bayawan-Sta. Catalina Campus, and one each in NORSU Bais City and Pamplona campuses.

Justice “EDSA speaks at DJRizal triats

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Local officials, government employees, and the local public led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Governor Roel Degamo paid tribute to the 123rd Anniversary of the martyrdom of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal held at the Manuel L. Quezon Park.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, the event’s guest speaker, stressed that “even though 123 years had already passed since his death, Jose Rizal’s life and works remain relevant and his writing thought-provoking. Delos Santos exhorted the Filipinos to “continue to derive the inspiration from Dr. Jose Rizal in our own work. To us here who are public servants, let us derive pleasure in knowing that a public servant’s best reward is a job that was done well in the service of one’s country.”

PRRD signs law increasing salary of gov’t employees

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed a new law on January 8 which seeks to give civilian government employees, including nurses and teachers in the public sector, their fifth round of salary increases.

The enrolled Senate Bill (SB) No. 1219, also referred to as the Salary Standardization Law 5, was one of the priority bills of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, in addition to the Malasakit Center Act of 2019 and a bill postponing barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, both of which have also been passed into law. In previous interviews, Go said that SB 1219 satisfies the President’s wish to ensure a complete and holistic approach to salary increase for government employees.

SSS, PCIC ink MoU for of farmers and fisherfolks By SSS

The Social Security System (SSS) has forged a partnership with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) on December 19 for the social security coverage of farmers and fisherfolks in the Philippines.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio and PCIC President Jovy C. Bernabe signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the promotion of SSS programs and the provision of social security protection to farmers and fisherfolks. “SSS and PCIC share the same objective of providing adequate safety nets to one of the most vulnerable sectors of the society especially to our farmers and fisherfolks in the provinces. Hence, we are tapping PCIC’s regional network to cover more potential members with our pension fund,” SSS PCEO Ignacio said.