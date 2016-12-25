True riches (Luke 12:31-34)

“Here will give you all you need from day to day if you make the Kingdom of God your primary concern.

“So don’t be afraid, little flock. For it gives your Father great happiness o give you the Kingdom.

“Sell what you have and give to those in need. This will store up treasure for you in heaven! And the purses of heaven have no holes in them. Your treasure will be safe – no thief can steal it and no moth can destroy it. Wherever your treasure is, there your heart and thoughts will also be.” Luke 12:31-34

Money seen as an end in itself quickly traps us and cuts us off from both God and the needy. The key to using money wisely is to see how much we can use for God’s purposes, not how much we can accumulate for ourselves. Does God’s love touch your wallet? If so, you are storing up lasting treasures in heaven. If your financial goals and possessions hinder you from giving generously, loving others, or serving God, sell what you must to bring your life into perspective