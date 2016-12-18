True riches (Matthew 26:10-13)

“Why berate her for doing such a good thing to me? You will always have the poor among you, but I will not be here with you much longer. She has poured this perfume on me to prepare my body for burial. I assure you, wherever the Good News is preached throughout the world, this woman’s deed will be talked about in her memory.” Matthew 26:10-13

Here Jesus brought back to mind Deuteronomy 15:11: “There will always be some among you who you are poor.” This statement poor. Scripture continually exhorts us to care for the needy. The passage in Deuteronomy continues: “That is why I am commanding you to share your resources freely with the poor and with other Israelites in need,” By saying this, Jesus highlighted the special sacrifice Mary had made for him.