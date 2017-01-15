True righteousness (Matthew 6:1-4)

“Take care! Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired, because then you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven. When you give a gift to someone in need, don’t shout about it as the hyprocites do – blowing trumpets in the synagogues and streets to call attention to their acts of charity! I assure you, they have received all the reward they will ever get. But when you give to someone, don’t tell your left hand what your right hand is doing. Give your gifts in secret, and your Father, who knows all secrets, will reward you.” Matthew 6:1-4

The term hyprocites, as used here, describes people who do good acts for appearance only – not out of compassion or other good motives. Their actions may be good, but their motives are hollow. The attention they may get is their only reward, but God will reward those who are sincere in their faith and acts of charity.