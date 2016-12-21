TRUMP trumps to win U.S. electoral College voting

The Negros Chronicle
Republican Donald Trump prevailed in U.S. Electoral College voting on Monday to officially win election as the next president of the United States, easily dashing a long-shot push by a small movement of detractors  who tried in vain  to block him from gaining the White House.

Out of the 536 electoral college voters, Trump, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, garnered  306 electoral votes, while Hillery Clinton got 232 electoral votes.  This  even as at least half a dozen U.S. electors broke with tradition to vote against their own state’s directives, .

The Electoral College vote is normally a formality but took on extra prominence this year after a group of Democratic activists sought to persuade Republicans to cross lines and vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. She however  won the nationwide popular vote  with a majroityof 3millionvotes,   even as she failed to win enough state-by-state votes in the acrimonious Nov. 8 election.

So many are asking  what is an electoral college? Google says:

The Electoral College is a process, not a place. The founding fathers established it in the Constitution as a compromise between election of the President by a vote in Congress and election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens.

The Electoral College assigns each state electors equal to its number of representatives and senators in Congress. The District of Columbia also has three electoral votes. The votes will be officially counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

When voters go to the polls to cast a ballot for president, they are actually choosing a presidential candidate’s preferred slate of electors for their state   The Electoral College process consists of the selection of the electors, the meeting of the electors where they vote for President and Vice President, and the counting of the electoral votes by Congress.

