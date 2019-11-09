Tsunami in Bayawan

CHURCH HISTORIAN

Fray Carlos Ortuoste, an Augustinian Recollect missionary, was pastor of Bayawan town from 1896 to 1898 in Southwestern Negros Island.

In Libro de Cosas de Bayawan (1876-1898), Fray Carlos Ortuoste noted in the second year of his mission work in the town in 1897:

“El dia 21 de Setiembre de 1897, a las tres y media de la madrugada, se sentió un horroroso temblor de tierra, fué tan horrible que ni los mas viejos se acuerdan de uno tan grande como aquel.

Las aguas en la mar se retiraron a mas de medio kilometro, y a la vuelta de la marejada subió cosa de tres brazas de altura, sobre el nivel ordinario.

No hubo desgracias personales, pero si causó bastantes desperfectos en el Convento é Yglesia.

Durante un mes y medio, han sido continuos los temblores, algunos bastante Fuertes, aunque no tan Fuertes como el primero.

In varios sitios se habrió la tierra, y en uno que yo vi tendría como de 30 a 40 varas de largo y media vara de ancha.”

The Spanish text above from Spanish Recollect archives (Marcilla, Spain) informs us among others that a TSUNAMI struck in the town of Bayawan on the 21st day of September 1897. The giant waves rose up to 18 feet.

Re-writing a history of the town has to be anchored among other primary sources on the decree of Governor General Valeriano Weyler (1888-1891). On 30 July 1891, Valeriano Weyler decreed that Bayawan became a separate and independent civil town from Tolong.