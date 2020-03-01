T’was just Christmas—now it’s suddenly Lent!

NEWS NOTES

Does time fly faster in the 2020’s? Yes, It would seem so.

It was just Christmas three moons ago , suddenly it was Ash Wednesday, we had the traditional pa-badlis, now we are in the thick of the Lenten Season. Before we know it, it will be Good Friday and welcome Easter Sunday! Don’t tell me you didn’t notice how time flew so fast!

Then came Miss Corona aka Covid19 who people say is still around the corner hibernating…But the coming summer heat will finally wipe it out because Corona is allergic to heat. Just drink hot water as often, without coffee, to heat your throat, it will kill the virus before it reaches your lungs.

THESE CURRENT KILLINGS in the streets, churches and malls, by lunatics in the United States and Europe, why does it happen only in the West? Is this not some kind of biological virus from the East, or West, or pill being drunk ….and in two days the person suddenly goes berserk?—and starts a killing rampage, then the killer shots himself, if not he is shot by the police. It has been a pattern.

This is a pattern which we believe is scientifically executed thru biological methods. This is a strange and new kind of viral war being waged by super powers. It is called “designated warfare.” Let others do the fighting .

DUMAGUETE CROSS ROADS

Just as we exposed earlier, Dumaguete is located in a significant crossroad in drug trans-shipments. Our shorelines are wide open and hardly secure; eleven fast craft and roro trips daily to Mindanao via Dapitan; Hourly trips to and from Cebu via Lilo-ann or Oslob; hourly trips to Bacolod on to Panay; ten trips to Siqiuijor with connecting trips to Bohol ! Omigosh!

LIGA WANTS JONATHAN

The city LIGA in Dumaguete which is composed of 30 barangay captains and headed by Motong’s Dionie Amores have passed a unanimous resolution asking the PNP hierarchy to re-assign p/Lt Col Jonathan Pineda because of his impressive performance of crime prevention and reduction no other local chief cop has displayed.

We still don’t know about Col Alarcon’s performance. The LIGA should be able to tell us how he has performed. And definitely the city mayor.

NO INTERFERENCE

It’s funny when the President says he “does not interfere” with Congress when everybody even the pets in the houses know that nothing moves without Malacanang’s imprimatur.

If indeed SOLGEN Calida does not tell the President what his major moves are, we are more than sure that he will be fired the next day. And the people know that. So if you want to stay credible, please, don’t be funny at the wrong time. –—much more flip flop on major decisions.

JUST TWO CASES

The Peace and Order Council of the city were shocked to learn that ONLY TWO CASES OF Extra judicial killings are filed in court in the last year or so. And there had been soooo many of such cases of people high and low, being killed by riding in tandem be it broad daylight or not. .These cases are the murders of Board Member Mike Dungog and Broadcaster Dindo Generoso. Why so? This is very shocking. So, what is to be done? Wala? Let’s open an office of Witness Searchers.

We might as well close the justice system on murder because there are no witnesses, no police will look for witnesses, a survey ought to be conducted by Silliman University research department or the Foundation U’s, research center in order to find out : do people still have faith that justice can still be achieved in extrajudicial killings? Maybe we will all be shocked to know what the results of the survey will be.

The City Mayor should appoint a CRIME CZAR and we have a very qualified vice chairman and vice mayor Alan Gel Cordova who is a West Pointer who studied crime investigation in the USA more than anybody else. Of course he quit from the military downhearted. Donno why.

By being so, Alan Gel can either zoom or dive on his quest for city hall if he succeeds or fails. Mayor Remollo has nothing to lose. Politically or otherwise. Because Alan is his ally. And vice versa. Diba baybe?

DRUGS ELIMINATED? IMPOSSIBLE.

Even the most sophisticated weapon cannot eliminate the use of shabu or other illegal drugs all over the world. In our country, users, peddlers, and lords have multiplied in number rather than decrease. There is a way of accurately accounting for all of the shabu being buy-busted: until all shabu are burned as soon as possible without jeopardizing justice; until shabu evidence can be digitally documented as evidence; ——illegal drug use and sale will never be eliminated. Why ? because there is always that temptation not to report all drugs that are captured and recycle it into the black market thru runners. How will one know if not all shabu captured in raids, are accurately accounted for as it should ? Ask the ninja cops, they know, and we don’t…hahah

It’s parallel is the acceptance of certified Xerox copies of the original as evidence; digital images on cellphones can now be accepted as valid IDs; digital image enhancement; a paper-less documentation of conferences; court testimonies via internet; and the medical diagnostic prognosis ——if all these are now possible and accepted, there is no reason why shabu digitally documented thru digital video cam, can be accepted as evidence . And the captured hard stuff should be immediately burned and disposed of. In this manner we can start believing the real decay in the drug situation.