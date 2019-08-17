Two drug suspects arrested

DUMAGUETE CITY – Two drug suspects were arrested by police in a buy bust operation Tuesday morning in Brgy. Poblacion 8 this city.

Arrested were identified as Kevin john Kalubiran, alyas “Balingit” 23, single, a resident of Purok Panaghiusa, Real street Poblacion 8, Dumaguete City and a certain John Belmor Cordoba , 22, single, a resident of Barangay Tinago, Dumagute City.

The two were arrested through a buy bust operation at Purok Panaghiusa, Real Street Poblacion 8, Dumaguete City, at about 4:00 Tuesday morning.

Conducted the buy bust operation are members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), PDEU, RSOG and SOG led by PLT JOSE EDROHIL C. CIMAFRANCA under the supervision of PLTCOL REYMAN G TOLENTIN, OIC, in coordination with PDEA NORPO. Cases for violation of RA 9165 were filed against the suspects.

Suspects were caught in the act of selling shabu to the

PLT JOSE EDROHIL C. CIMAFRANCA- Team leader said it was photographed by Pcpl Fermil Bentula and Seizing/Arresting police officer PSSG Harry R. Dumaguit. Confiscated items were brought to this police station for proper disposition and documentation