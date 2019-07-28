Two farmers shot dead in south Zambo town

ZAMBOANGUITA- Two farmers were shot dead Wednesday afternoon, July 24.

The victims were identified as Weny Alegre , a CNTS returnee, married, 37 , farmer, and Felimino Janayan, President of UCFA United Calango Farmers Association , legal age, married, farmer, all residents of Brgy. Calango, Zamboanguita.

Suspects were four unidentified male persons riding two motorcycle scooter color yellow and orange, both wearing face mask and ball cap and wearing jackets.

The incident happened at around 4:30 in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 24 at Arellano Street, Brgy. Poblacion Zamboanguita near the Gallera de Zamboanguita.

According to the statement of one witness, the suspects waylaid the victim upon going out from the cockpit.

When the victims were on their way home riding their motorcycle, suspects tailed them and shot the victims many times which caused their instantaneous death.

According to witnesses, the suspects shouted “Mabuhay ang NPA!” before fleeing from the scene of the crime, allegedly heading south of the National Highway.

Recovered from the crime scene were 11 fired cartridges of caliber 45, two fired cartridge of 9mm and two slugs of unknown caliber.