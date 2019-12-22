Two killed in Bacong; motive still unknown

A woman and her carpenter were killed out side the store they are renting in San Miguel, Bacong, Monday, dawn at the start of Simbang Gabi.

The victims were identified as Velly Alasado, 38, of Mangnao Dumaguete City and carpenter Anthony Selorio, 30, of Silab Amlan.

Glenn Tiongco, owner of the rented place, told police that he heard 4 consecutive gun shots past midnight and saw the two bloodied victims sprawling in the pavement.

Police arrived and transported the victims to Holy Child Hospital where the attending physician declared them dead on arrival.

Recovered from the crime scene were 4 pieces fire cartridge of .45 caliber pistol; three scattered pieces of a slug and two units cellular phones.

The investigators are trying to gather as much information possible along with possible witnesses to solve the cold-blooded murder.