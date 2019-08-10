Two solons resolve probe on NegOr killings

About 27 members of the House of Representatives were joined by 2nd District Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria and 1st District Cong. Josy Limkaichong in filing a resolution calling for an investigation in the recent rash of killings in the first district of Negros Oriental.

Per records, the series of shooting and killing incidents began last year with the ambush slay of six Guihulngan policemen including their chief of police, then on July 18, 2019 when 4 police officers were allegedly killed by members of the New People’s Army in the town of Ayungon. Thereafter, lawyer Anthony Trinidad was ambushed and shot to death in Guihulngan City that also wounded his wife. The same gunmen were also accused of killing of Romeo Alipan, siblings Arthur and Ardale Bayawa also of Guihulngan City.

This was followed with the shooting to death of Canlaon City Councilor Bobby Jalandoni, Panubigan Barangay Captain Ernesto Posadas, former Ayungon Mayor Edsel Enardecido and his cousin Leo Enardecido. The NPA has denied involvement in the series of killings in the 1st District.

The stated objective of the inquiry is to “ probe to compel all the concerned authorities to put an end to the attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Considering the “alarming death toll in such a short period emphasizes the urgency to conduct a deeper and more thorough investigation into the killings.”

If left unsolved, the solons believe that the series of attacks threaten to undermine the country’s peace and order situation and the State’s failure to identify and punish the perpetrators will further breed a culture of impunity and violence.