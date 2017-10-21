Typhoon Paolo damage huge but zero casualty so far

DUMAGUETE CITY – We are now reaping the price of preparedness. While typhoon Paolo has wrought heavy damage in infrastructure in Dumaguete, worse than typhoon Sendong, nonetheless, Dumaguete had at least zero casualty.

In the municipalities and cities and yonder, the reports of heavy damage are coming but the actual factual figures have yet to come online or through hard copies. No casualties so far. People now know how to avoid, and prepare for floods and typhoons.

Two baptisms of fire for new capitol caretaker Doc Mark Macias namely: a floody Buglasan festival, and a fiery typhoon Pablo whose damages have yet to be documented.

Reporting to City Mayor Ipe Remollo who was among the first responders since the command center was initially in his Cantil-e residence, City planning and development officer Engr. Leonides Caro reported that the city disaster risk reduction management council 200 more or less lineal meters of river dikes were recorded destroyed, eroded including the two spillways in Taclobo and Batinguel Bagacay spillway going to the BIR area.

The two spillways were rendered un-passable early dawn today as a result of strong currents compounded with huge debris of fallen trees.

The gabion protecting the Camanjac septage facility was also totally washed and also the house of Mario Maquiling which was located at the northern side of the Purok Zone 2 Sampaguita in Candau-ay where two sections of the dikes were destroyed.

Boulder dikes near the damaged spillways also gave way threatening lives and properties in the area.

