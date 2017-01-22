UNBELIEVABLE! 660,184 vehicles jam city streets

Believe it or not, but the city’s narrow streets are being used by all types of vehicles numbering more than 660,184 in just a span of 12 hours, particularly during rush hours daily.

A study commission by the City Government of Dumaguete to ascertain the volume of traffic in 19 areas from 7:00AM to 7:00PM on weekdays reveal which intersections appear to be busiest with the most number of vehicles traversing daily.

As presented to the City Council, the Intersection Traffic Volume Count Summary reveals the top ten busiest intersections of the city as: Real South Road/Valencia Road where Robinson Place is located with traffic volume of 62, 922 vehicles; Veterans Avenue/ Aldecoa Road at Daro Brix with 47, 764 vehicles passing; Veterans Ave./E.J. Blanco Drive at Provincial Nursery, 42, 785 vehicles; Real St/Silliman Avenue at PNB, 41, 544 (one-way); Veterans Ave/ Rovira Road at Saint Paul University Dumaguete, 39, 906; Veterans Ave/South Kagawasan at NORSU, 39, 254; Real St/Sta. Rosa, 39, 109; Larena Drive/ Palinpinon Road, 36, 342; Ma. Cristina St./Locsin St. 35, 036 and Real Street/Dr. Locsin at New Bian Yek Commercial (one-way), 34, 168 vehicles.

What appears to be the less congested intersections of the city, which is understandable as many of these streets are limited to one-way, based on the survey are: Perdices/Colon Sts. with 31, 957 vehicles traversing; Joe Pro Teves and Locsin St. at PNP Dumaguete (one-way), 29, 791; Real and Pinili Sts. (one-way), 29, 318; Perdices/Surban Sts., 28, 365 vehicles; Bagacay- Batinguel Road/Palinpinon Road at BIR, 27, 978 vehicles; Perdices/Sta. Rosa Sts., 26, 804 vehicles; Ma. Cristina/Surban St. Fronting COSCA, 23, 626 vehicles; Perdices/Pinili Sts., 23, 056 and Real/ Teves Sts. Public Building 1 with 17, 897 vehicles.

Councilor Alan Gel Cordova, advocated for the study duly approved by Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo in partnership with the College of Criminology of Negros Oriental State University, as a means for city planners to formulate a new traffic scheme that will be responsive to present day situation.