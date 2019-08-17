Understanding Myopia (Part I)

VISION MATTERS

WHY should we be concerned about myopia? Myopia (nearsightedness or shortsightedness) refers to the blurring of vision at far. This is not just any ordinary refractive error. Without proper management, anyone with myopia (-5.00 and below) or high myopia (-5.00 and above) can have sight-threatening conditions such as Glaucoma, Cataract, Retinal Detachment and Myopic Maculopathy. These are very serious visual conditions that anyone should be concerned about. We are now in the digital world, most of the children now have access to it. They spend at least two hours or more and even children who also love to read are not excused from manifesting myopia. In short, less outdoor activities for them.

By performing a comprehensive eye exam (CEE) that includes proper case history taking, getting the visual acuity (letting patient read at 6 meters and 16 inches), binocular vision testing (how our two eyes work together), cycloplegic refraction (instilling eye drops that dilates the pupils), Ophthalmoscopy (checking how healthy the fundus is), checking the intraocular pressures, getting their axial lengths (how long our eyeballs are) and other relevant tests, we will be able to know how to manage myopia. According to the International Myopia Institute, early intervention and detection in children with myopia is the key to reducing the impact of myopia on their long term ocular health and improving their future lives. Researchers from the Queensland University of Technology said by spending time outdoors of 60- 90 minutes per day appears to have a protective effect against myopia onset and progression. Visit your Optometrist and learn more about Myopia.