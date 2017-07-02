Unlawful arrest and arbitrary detention

What constitutes unlawful arrest?

Unlawful arrest occurs when (1) Offender arrests or detains another person; (2) The purpose of the offender is to deliver him to the proper authorities; (3) The arrest or detention is not authorized by law or there is no reasonable grounds.

What happens if the offender is a public person?

If the offender is a public officer, the crime is arbitrary detention under Article 124. If the detention or arrest is for a legal ground, but the public officer delays delivery of the person arrested to the proper judicial authorities, then Article 125 (Delay in the Delivery of Detained Persons) will apply.

What is the difference between unlawful arrest and illegal detention?

This felony consists in making an arrest or detention without legal or reasonable ground for the purpose of delivering the offended party to the proper authorities. If the arrest is made without a warrant and under circumstances not allowing a warrantless arrest, the crime would be unlawful arrest. If the person arrested is not delivered to the authorities, the private individual making the arrest incurs criminal liability for illegal detention under Article 267 or 268.

What is arbitrary detention?

Article 124 of the Revised Penal Code provides that arbitrary detention occurs when (1) That the offender is a public officer or employee; (2) That he detains a person; and (3) That the detention is without a legal ground.

What are the forms of arbitrary detention?

The crime of arbitrary detention assumes several forms: (1) Detaining a person without legal grounds (Article 124); (2) Having arrested the offended party for legal grounds but without warrant of arrest, and the public officer does not deliver the arrested person to the proper judicial authority within the period of 12, 18, or 36 hours, as the case may be (Article 125); or (3) Delaying release by competent authority with the same period mentioned in number 2 (Article 126).

Can any public officer commit arbitrary detention?

In the crime of arbitrary detention, although the offender is a public officer, not any public officer can commit this crime. Only those public officers whose official duties carry with it the authority to make an arrest and detain persons can be guilty of this crime.

In a case decided by the Supreme Court, a Barangay Chairman who unlawfully detains another was held to be guilty of the crime of arbitrary detention. This is because he is a person in authority vested with jurisdiction to maintain peace and order within his barangay. (Milo v. Salanga, 1987)