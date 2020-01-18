UP champs again of PIA Cup 2020

Senator Pia Cayetano and Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo extend their warmest felicitations to the University of the Philippines Women Football Team X as it triumphs over Futboleras Football Club, composed mainly of local players, in the final match 1-0 at the Perdices Coliseum in Dumaguete City, last weekend.

As UP claimed the 9-a-side championship with 1-0 score, the local team Futboleras settled for 2nd place while University of Santo Tomas A was in 3rd place.

Among the 5th PIA CUP 2020 Individual Awardees are: Best Goal Keeper, Eunice Roxanne R. Eduave of UPWFT; Most Valuable Player, Eloisa K. Fagsao of UPWFT; Best Midfielder, Alesa N. Dolino, of Futboleras Football Club and Best Defender, Eira Nicole E. Buhain of UPWFT.

Earlier, Mayor Remollo hosted hundreds of players, coaches and technical staff at his residence for a fellowship night with Senator Cayetano, a known advocate of women empowerment through sports.

Mayor Remollo, extended his greetings to the 16 participating teams and the management of the tournament along with his sincere wish that the games will be free of any injuries to the players.

Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova, Councilors Michael Bandal, Joe Kenneth Arbas, Edgar Lentorio Jr., Liga ng mga Barangay President Dionie Amores, SK President Lei Marie Danielle Tolentino and Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario also attended the occasion to welcome the delegates from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Senator Cayetano urged everyone to engage in sports to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to develop the right attitude and discipline to succeed in life.