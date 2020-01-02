Useful quotes for you as 2020 comes around

ZD TRIVIA

In 2020, start making your dreams come true!

“Love is not finding someone to live with; it’s finding someone you can’t live without.”

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

I wish the coming year brings in a lot of happiness and joy into your life.

-o0o-

A time to say goodbye TO 2019 and a time to say hello TO 2020 .

A time to bid farewell and a time to look forward. A time to let go and a time to learn new things, that is what happens when the New Year rings in. —CathY Pulsifer C.P.

-o0o-

The year 2020 is new, each day is new, may they be all filled with all that you are working towards……As this New Year 2020 on Wednesday approaches and finds inspiration around you, and motivation within you, to be all that you can be. —Cathy and Kate Summers

-o0o-

“Think Big And Don’t Listen To People Who Tell You It Can’t Be Done. Life’s Too Short To Think Small.”- By Tim Ferriss

-o0o-

Whatever you do or dream you can do – begin it. Boldness has genius and power and magic in it. – Johann Wolfgang

Begin today. Declare out loud to the universe that you are willing to let go of struggle and eager to learn through joy. — Sarah Ban

-o0o-

It’s a wise man who understands that every day is a new beginning, because boy, how many mistakes do you make in a day in the year that passed ? I don’t know about you, but I make plenty. You can’t turn the clock back, so you have to look ahead. — Mel Gibson

-o0o-

The darkest night is often the bridge to the brightest tomorrow. – Jonathan Lockwood

-o0o-

Midnight on New Year’s Eve is a unique kind of magic where, just for a moment, the past and the future exist at the same time, at once in and in the present.—Hillary

-o0o-

Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending. – Maria Robinson

-o0o-

You don’t need endless time and perfect conditions. Do it now. Do it today. Do it for twenty minutes and watch your heart start beating. – Barbara Sher

-o0o-

“You Can Develop Any Habit Or Thought Or Behavior That You Consider Desirable Or Necessary.” -Brian Tracy