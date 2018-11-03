UST sweeps medals in 23rd UNIGAMES

The University of Santo Tomas sweeps the 23rd University Games Volleyball Championship at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo congratulates the winning team and appreciates the presence of the huge crowd passionately supporting the preferred teams.

The final results for Volleyball men: Champion UST, 2nd Place De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and 3rd Place Adamson University. Volleyball Women: Champion UST, 2nd Place National University and 3rd Place University of the Philippines.

In Beach Volleyball men: Champion UST, 2nd Place Rizal Technological University and 3rd Place University of Saint La Salle – Bacolod. Beach Volleyball Women: Champion UST, 2nd Place University of Negros Occidental Recoletos and 3rd Place Philipine Polytechnic University.

Other winning teams in basketball men’s division: Champion National University, 2nd Place Rizal Technological University and 3rd Place University of Perpetual Help System- Laguna. Basketball Women: Champion Polytechnic University of the Philippines, 2nd Place University of Mindanao- Davao and 3rd Place De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.

In football, the University of the Philippines emerged as Champions, the National University captured 2nd Place and University of Negros Occidental- Recoletos took the 3rd Place.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo commended the employees and other volunteers for their toil and was pleased to learn that the weeklong sports tournament was peaceful without major injuries among the more than 1, 500 athletes. This is the 3rd straight year of hosting for Dumaguete City.

UNIGAMES President Roger Banzuela was satisfied of the hosting and conduct of the games without major untoward incidents reported to the authorities by any of the 31 participating schools.