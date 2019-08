DUMAGUETE CITY – A vendor of peanuts and buko juice was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being caught in the act of selling illegal drugs.

Arrested in a buy bust was identified as Michael Pagawsa, 31 years old, single, of Purok Mutya, Sitio Canday ong, Brgy. Calindagan.

Pagawsa was arrested by members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence operatives led by PLt. Jose Edrohil Cimafranca. (by Neil Rio)