VMs: We’re no spare tires

The time has come when Vice Mayors will no longer be regarded as mayoral “spare tires” because the truth of the matter, they are just a heartbeat away from local leadership, even as they made their stand on their induction into office.

It behooves upon all Vice-mayors to be ready at all times to support the local leadership and strengthn the objectives of local governance.

Dumauguete City Vice-Mayor Aln Gel Cordova, who is the newlyelected President of the Vice-Mayors League has been advocating for transparency and capacity building for his fellow officials to retain the trust and faith of the people so that public service is not compromised.

Vice Mayors who were elected and inducted into office are:

Vice-President, Marcela Bartoces of Sibulan; Secretary, General Felipe Elmido of Zamboanguita; Treasurer, Nilda Favillaran of Ayungon; Auditor, Ernesto Reyes of Guihulngan City; Public Relations Officer, Jonny Abrasaldo of Santa Catalina; Board of Directors, Dante Zamora of Jimalalud; George Duran of Pamplona; Nellie Gabas of Basay; Neil Salma of Tanjay City and Allan Marie Tan of Amlan.

As leaders of policy makers in the LGUs, with the executives as implementers, Vice-mayors have the influence to shape public policies and chart a better course for their communities. Mayors merely implement what the Sanggunian has legislated.

The Vice Mayors League officers took their oaths before Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

In his remarks, Mayor Remollo emphasized the significant role that vice-mayors play in municipal and city governments and rallied them to support interconnectivity of the Negros Island with the rest of the Visayas regions through the construction of bridges and underground tunnels possibly through Public-Private-Partnerships under the Build! Build! Build! Project of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Through these massive infrastructure projects Mayor Remollo believes insurgency will be minimized and prosperity will prevail in the countryside.

A team from the Department of Interior and Local Government led by Provincial Director Dennis Quiñones supervised the conduct of the elections.