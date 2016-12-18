“VIGILANCE IS THE PRICE OF LIBERTY”, is a true adage in any political clime. And vigilance can come only from a true, genuine opposition.

Far from being distressing, therefore, the resignation of Vice President Leni Robredo from the Duterte CABINET, strengthened – rather than weakened Philippine democracy.

It is because the opposition acquired a “face of dissent” who was voted by 16 million Filipinos -almost equal to those who voted President Digong Duterte to the presidency.

It is, however, gravely important that Leni assumes the mantle of opposition in VP Leni and Philippine democracy behalf of the entire people at large rather than just be the battering ram of a political party – the Liberal Party – of which she is the titular head.

Partisanship will only serve to diminish noble causes of which the vice president had bravely stood for: no to EJK ( extra judicial killings), honored burial of a deposed dictator, the futility of the “death penalty” bereft of study that it deters crime, and the reduction of the age of criminal liability to nine years old.

In a sense, Leni is the late Jessie Robredo in skirt. Weekly- inside the lion’s den, so to speak, she still spoke bravely, as Jessie would have done, – on these issues which are all diametrically opposed to that of the Palace.

Whether she was de facto fired or resigned voluntarily is of no moment now. From the above, these issues truly reflect “irreconciliable differences” between parties and in many divorce cases these are enough grounds for their validity. The political divorce was bound to happen anyhow- if not now-sometime soon.

The nation has been so deeply divided at this infant stage of a new dispensation and everyone is understandably in tinker toes. Some in the administration probably felt Leni inside the Cabinet- without her meaning to – is a ‘Trojan Horse,” privy as she would be to the major policy directions during Cabinet meetings.

But Leni is a Robredo and not a Binay, Former vice president Jojo Binay, if we recall, an non LP Cabinet member, kept his mouth shut while inside the Aquino cabinet and only vent his vile opposition to Aquino policies when he announced his candidacy for the presidency. That is typical of a trapo (traditional politician). Everything is transactional.

But Leni just showed her true colors as if the spirit of Jessie had always been with her the day she reluctantly accepted the LP draft as vice presidential candidate in tandem with Mar Roxas. She spoke her mind.

Robredo can become an authentic opposition leader , and not just of the LP, that would head a multi-sectoral group that reflects the multifarious concerns of nationhood other than the mere partisan interest of a political party. If the LP knows what is good for the nation, they should allow Robredo to wear many hats.

With the housing portfolio out of her hands, the vice president has now one of the smallest budgets in the national bureaucracy. Robredo should prove the stuff she is made of by advancing her advocacies , despite the thin budget, by involving the various NGOs Peoples Organizations) and the private sector.

After all, PPP (Public Private Partnerships) need not be limited to infrastructure projects alone.

This all-encompassing concern would give Leni more credibility. attract more adherents to her cause as she battles the administration on matters of principle.She had, after all, no intent to destabilize and says she and Digong have legitimate electoral mandates that must be respected.

Suddenly the Office of the Vice Presidency has assumed a pre-eminence it may not have had, ironically, before her resignation. After all, she also represents 16 million Filipinos who opined in the polls that Leni is good enough to be the second highest official among 103 million Filipinos. And , therefore, good enough to be a breath away from the presidency.

The recent column of economist Winnie Monsod in the Philippine Daily Inquirer speaking of some tell tale signs that the president may not be in the pink of health due to publicized aborted public engagements even makes the vice presidency a matter of truly national interest.

More than a few times, the president himself had lamented the loneliness, the difficulty of a presidency at his ripe age of 71 and had indicated his wish to rush the Federalism Bill so he could take a bow for good and retire in Davao City.

Whatever happens, it is crucial that the post-Duterte democracy that the nation will behold has became healthier because of democratic debate, constructive criticism and enlightened opposition that a strong VP can bring to the table.

It is natural that there are those in the administration who would wish that Robredo not succeed Duterte within the latter’s term or even if there be presidential elections in 2022. So, Leni is a marked woman from here on.

But letting loose that foolish rumor that the VP is pregnant by some congressman does not elevate the discourse to the profound.Pregnant at age above 50 is a rare medical feat that can only be made conceivable (pun intended) by millionaires like Dra Vickie Belo’s via a method using her partner’s sperm to produce a child by another woman they have not met.

And that miracle aside, what’s wrong with Leni having a child – (for the sake of argument) she is a widow of many years though her heart forever remains with Jessie in his grave (as she claimed) and as Cory did the same for Ninoy.

Let us all be awakened to the reality that we only have one country regardless of one’s partisan or ideological persuasion. The president already assured the vice president she will finish her six year term and the VP had publicly disavowed any interest in destabilizing the government given a popular mandate now.

Let VP Leni Robredo be the Voice of Dissent, then- but not for dissent’s sake.

When the Legislative (both houses), the Military and the Judiciary (by some recent indications) are leaning favorably towards a strong, newly installed Executive , it can only be the good of all, that disparate voices are also heard.

