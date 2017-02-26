Wa-District offers P15M buy-out

The Dumaguete City Water District (DCWD) is offering a P15-Million one-time buy-out option to the City Government or vice versa to settle the on-going dispute of how much water consumers should pay in septage fee. The question is why even talk of a buy-out? Why not settle the dispute and come up with a viable and realistic septage fee reduction for the good of the public? This puts the City in a dilemma because the septage fee is computed based on water consumption and only the Water District can do the computation and collection.

MANILA INVESTOR

A local investor with Manila firm connections made a sensible option: If the DCWD does not want to talk business with the City as it is doing now, let it buy out the DCWD’s share for P15-million and let the City Government rule on how much would be a viable septage fee. The City then would turn over the septage operation to other private investors and let the DCWD stand alone. It will be better to have two septage facilities. The public will just have to choose which of the two to patronize based on value for money and efficiency of services.

AUDIT FIRST

The City Government said that before any buyout would take place, a thorough government COA-run audit must be made both in the DCWD and the separate septage management authority, CSMA. It also wants the LWUA-national to rule on the issue of new board members Atty. Mik Maxino and Atty. Gloria Futalan who were appointed by the Mayor in accordance with law but were flat-out rejected by the Water District Board. Instead, the Water Board appointed old-timer retiree Cleonico Nik Fontelo, former Silliman VP for Finance; and Atty. Cyrus Reconalla, the new IBP chapter president.

LWUA national Administrator Andres Ibarra just communicated to City Mayor Ipe Remollo that the issue is now being tackled by the national LWUA board and that a decision will be handed down shortly.

The majority of the City Council, including the minority, are in favor of settling this issue amicably. “We cannot move on without the COA special audit on the Water District because of the need to settle financial issues plus the refund of P15Million bonus-disallowances issued by the COA to the Water Board,” said Mayor Remollo and was seconded by the entire City Council presided by Vice Mayor JJ Esmena of the minority.

The CHRONICLE editor personally called on DCWD general manager Esperato “Sprite” Dicen Tuesday in his office, who is himself an expert CPA, for an interview which Dicen politely declined. At that time, he just finished leading his staff and employees in a praise and worship session in the third floor of the DCWD building. The CHRONICLE editor attended the worship service.

BOTH SIDES

Thus, in an effort to present both sides, the CHRONICLE is publishing the highlights of the DCWD manager’s letter to the City and the latest Resolution of the proposed buy-out by the City Water District.