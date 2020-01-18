Wage disparity of city vs. town workers hit

To the surprise and amazement of the business sectors of Negros Oriental both public and private, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) has unilaterally reclassified the six cities in the province from Class C to Class B without the benefit of a public hearing or consultation.

This resulted in a distortion of wages. This would mean a higher wage of P28/day increase in the six cities of Negros Oriental while in the towns it is only P18/ day increase. Manila says it is part of the policy on salary standardization. But does this not operate under the law?

Although the chamber of commerce admits that urbanization and migration are among the factors that elevate cities to a higher classification, the RTWPB has allegedly not complied with the required public hearing thus, the increase may be illegal says PCCI R7 director Eduardo Du.

The business community in Dumaguete has appealed the decision of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Region 7 for what it termed as the unilateral reclassification of cities in Negros Oriental with regards to the implementation of the daily minimum wage.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) region 7 head Eduardo Du disclosed the business sector have no objection to the recent wage order that calls for an increase of P18 in the daily minimum wage of workers in the private sector.

But the PCCI official objects as to why RTWPB unilaterally reclassified the six cities in the province from Class C to Class B without the benefit of a public hearing or consultation. Thus resulted in a distortion of wages.

This means that instead of the approved P18 increase, employees in the six cities, namely, Canlaon Guihulngan, Bais, Tanjay, Bayawan and Dumaguete will have an increase of P28 pesos per day, according to Du.

The chamber head believes such is violative of the due process of law and worse, the minimum daily wage of the six cities was increased without even a petitioner, unlike in previous wage orders where public hearings are conducted in all the four provinces of Region 7.

According to Du, the increase maybe good to the workers but unfair to the business sector.

The letter of appeal was sent over the weekend and addressed to National Economic and Development Authority regional director Efren Carreon who is also regional chairman of RTWPB.

The PCCI was told the reclassification was part of the rationalization of the wage structure but the same should undergo a public hearing, Du pointed out.jrg