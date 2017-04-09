Want a fresh and green vegetable in a school?

Balayong Elementary School where a school is not quite big area that we have made a small garden here. Through the effort of our principal Mrs. Isabelita G. Culi we can make a garden with in a garden. It means a flower garden you can also put vegetable plant in the flower garden. She suggested that we can grow plants in small flower pots. She also suggested to plant what is our trash in the house like empty 1.5 bottle, mineral water jar, cooking oil gallon and others. Recycle as I mean, we reuse our trash into pots.

When we had our garden in our school we can fight stress even better but oh! As we look at our some vegetables, worms are eating the leaves on it but we can really recover it and we teachers stress free because of our vegetables that surrounds us.

We have a great joy to have with us Mrs. Ligaya C. Abrasaldo our GPAK Coordinator, she’s an expert of managing our plants. We are so lucky to have Mr. Nicolas Torres for the tired less support in our vegetable garden. Every now and then he visited our plants.

We are much fortunate that we had also our active and supportive parents in our school. They are ready to lend a helping hands for our school as well as our vegetable garden. They do landscaping as their job.

Children help maintain the garden by watering, weeding, digging and harvesting. The higher grades also do landscaping. We garden organically and naturally. We use vermin. We don’t use pesticides.

Our beautiful garden in school bring to us to be the best school ever for we set good example to our children, parents, visitors and our community, even how small our area is we can make a garden.

So come and visit our Balayong Elementary School, located at Balayong Pamplona , Negros Oriental , our vegetable garden ever. See you. (By Delia D. Alonzo)

