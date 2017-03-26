Warnings about hypocrisy (Mark 12:38-39)

“Beware of these teachers of religious law! For they love to parade in flowing robes and to have everyone bow to them as they walk in the marketplaces. And how they love the seats of honor in the synagogues and banquets.” Mark 12:38-39

Jesus warned against trying to make a good impression. These teachers of religious law were religious hypocrites who had no love for God. True followers of Christ are not distinguished by showy spirituality. Reading the Bible, praying in public, or following church rituals can be phony if the motive for doing them is to be noticed or honored let your actions be consistent with your beliefs. Live for Christ, even when no one is looking.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.