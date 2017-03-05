Water district told: do not stonewall

Stressing that his colleagues must not be dis tracted by the P 15 million buy-out offer of the Dumaguete City Water District, Councilor Manuel Arbon has asked the DCWD management to come clean and cooperate with the City Council.

Arbon, who is one of the proponents to slash the septage user’s fee by .50 centavos or from P2.00 to just P1.50 per cubic meter, urged his colleagues to remain focus on the issue considering the buy-out offer as a means to deflect the mounting criticisms for the management’s failure to fully and clearly account the income and expenses of the septage facility that will justify any adjustment to the user’s fee.

Also included in the proposal is to exclude consumers using common septic tanks and those without septic tanks from being charged with user’s fee. Such proposals are vehemently opposed by DCWD.

Nevertheless, the Councilors are not inclined to buy-out DCWD’s share that would allow LGU to have full control in the operation of the septage facility citing its lack of technical expertise to effectively and viably manage the plant.

The current dispute between the City Government and DCWD management stems from the refusal of the latter to open its books for a detailed accounting of their financial transactions for further scrutiny by its partner LGU to decide whether the proposed decrease in the user’s fee is justified.

DCWD management also snubbed numerous invitations by the City Council to appear before the session, with the latter arguing that it has already adequately and repeatedly answered the queries of the legislators.