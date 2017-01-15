Ways in managing burnout syndrome

Burnout syndrome is a common consequence of workers who are always indulging in extreme and continuous working activities and long hours without any rest or relaxation at all. The common victims of this malady are the “workaholic” people. We call them as the Type “A” personality. They are described as extremely obsessive-compulsive persons; individuals who want to get rich overnight! Study shows that they are the candidates for the deadly heart attack and stroke. Burnout tends to drain people of the physiological and mental reserves of their vital organ-systems of the body. However, burnout disorder can be reversed if found early in a worker.

Here are some effective approaches.