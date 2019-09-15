Welcome 302nd commander

INFOBYTES

The Philippine Army’s 302nd Infantry Brigade has officially installed Col. Noel Baluyan as the new brigade commander.

Col. Baluyan replaces Brigadier General Ignacio Madriaga, after a change of command ceremony Tuesday held at the Headquarters of 302nd Brigade, Camp Leon Kilat, Tanjay City. The turnover ceremony was presided by Major General Dinoh Dolina, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Philippine Army, based in Jamindan, Capiz. According to Capt. Khadaffy Tawantawan, civil military officer of the Infantry Brigade, Baluyan was then the deputy commander of the Achiever Brigade and concurrently the commander of Task Group-CBS covering the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor (CBS). (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

Dagyawan, Serbisyo Caravan

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF-ELCAC) in cooperation with the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) held a two-day Dagyawan sa Barangay: Talakayan ng Mamayan and Caravan on Basic Services on Sept. 10 and 11 in Guihulngan City.

Around 150 participants from the 15 barangays in Guihulngan, including those identified as affected by insurgency attended the event with national and local government officials coming from the region and province to respond to issues and concerns from the grassroots. On the second day, Gobyerno Serbisyo Para sa Bayan now called “Serbisyong Malasakit,” which aims to bring government frontline services closer to the people in the remote barangays, was conducted together with OPAV Sec. Michael Dino.

Safe motherhood program

By Roi Lomotan

Local health officials emphasized the importance of pregnant women having monthly check-ups to detect any risks associated with pregnancy and prevent complications arising during childbirth as they continue to raise awareness about Department of Health (DOH)’s Safe Motherhood Program.

The program’s main objective is to ensure that Filipino women will have full access to quality maternal health care services so they will have a safer pregnancy and delivery of their child. City Health Officer Dr. Ma. Sarah Tala urged pregnant mothers to undergo pre-natal check-ups especially during the first trimester.

TESDA holds fair in Dgte

By Roi Lomotan

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) – Negros Oriental spearheaded a job fair here on Aug. 25, 2019 in line with the celebration of the agency’s founding anniversary.

Dubbed as “World Café of Opportunities (WCO),” 702 job seekers went to the job fair held at Robinsons Place Dumaguete. Around 12 companies involved in construction and Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) participated in the event while 26 Technical and Vocational Education (TEC-VOC) Centers and eight national government agencies joined the activity and offered their programs and services to the jobseekers.

No fake Ihalason here

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City Economic Enterprise Officer Engr. Jose Ronnie Fortin belied rumors that fake ihalason fish is sold in the public market, stressing further that the frozen products there complied with the legal requirements for storage.

The fear was also fueled by the recent discovery of tons of spoiled dressed chicken that were intercepted by City Veterinarian Dr. Lourdes Socorro, who ordered their swift disposal. Fortin, who recently spoke before the City Council, said the frozen fish were found to be negative of formaldehyde, emitted no untoward odor, were physically wholesome, passed the packaging requirement, and the seller possessed permits for her business and from BFAR.