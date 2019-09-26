WEST CENTRAL SCHOOL BATCH 1969 REUNITES

The 1969 batch of West Central School (now West City Elementary School (WCES)) of Dumaguete City recently held their first reunion during their Golden Anniversary.

The class reunion commenced at 4:00 p.m., August 31, 2019, at the grounds of WCES, their assembly point. They later paid a courtesy call to the current principal, Mr. Noel Bayno (foreground in photo). The 28 WCS graduates then proceeded to Calinawagan Beach Resort in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, where they rekindled bonds and reminisced their good old elementary days. The group chose an interim set of officers (shown in the photo): President, Agustin Aboy (top row, extreme right); first Vice-President, Edmund C. Tan (top row, extreme left); and second Vice-President, Ofelia G. Maña (first row, third from left). The others in attendance were Trinidad A. Uy, Othelia G. Colgate, Epifania M. Goodman, Nelda M. Mandafe, Marichu C. Gonzales, Diega A. Montenegro, Wilma Q. Sabueto, Lilia J. Anito, Jeanette B. Camero, Nicolie L. Ybanez, Lourdes A. Taburaza, Nerissa M. Pamaran, Chona Lopez, Clarita J. Bueno, Zosimo Catalan, Rene Genove, Magno Ela, Jr., Raul Taburaza, Edwin Bueno, Felipe Epitacio, Henry Cadiz, Jeffrey Lasola, George Rubio, Nonito Cancio, and Florentino Arbolado. —- Wing Q. Sabueto