What God sees When he sees you

BROTHER’S KEEPER

Your sin has been deal with. Your Father has removed it from you “as far as the east is from the west”. Your sins have been washed away (1 Cor. 6:11). When God looks at you he does not see you sin. He has not one condemning thought toward you (Rom. 8:1). But that’s not all. You have a new heart. That’s the promise of the new covenant: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and five you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws” (Ezek. 36:26-27). There’s a reason that it’s called good news.

Too many Christians today are living back in the old covenant. They’ve had Jeremiah 17:9 drilled into them and they walk around believing my heart is deceitfully wicked. Not anymore it’s not. Read the rest of the book. In Jeremiah 31:33, God announces the cure for all that: “I will put my law in their minds and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.” I will give yo a new heart. Sin is not the deepest thing about you. You have a new heart. Did you hear me? Your heart is good.

No, a man is a Jew if he is one inwardly, and circumcision is circumcisioin of the heart, by the Spirit. Romans 2:29