What is Normal Vision?

VISION MATTERS

Eyeglasses or Contact Lenses (CL) help you have 20/20 vision. What does this mean? 20/20 vision is a term used to define normal visual acuity measured at a distance of 20 feet. Your visual acuity (VA) is measured as part of an eye exam.

There are different kinds of an eye chart that measures visual acuity in different ages, which is the clarity or sharpness of vision. The top number refers to your distance in feet from the chart. The bottom number indicates the distance at which a person with normal eyesight can read the same line. To cite an example, if a person has a 20/30 vision, it means the person’s vision is worse than average. When you are standing 20 feet from the eye chart, you can read letters that most people see when they are 30 feet away. However, 20/20 vision is not a perfect vision. A person can also have 20/15 vision, which is sharper than average. Ideally, the goal of correcting vision (giving eyeglasses or CL) is to bring a person’s vision to 20/20.

In some instances, you are considered to have a visual disability if your vision with eyeglasses is 20/70 in the better eye (this is considered as low vision) and legally blind if your corrected vision is 20/ 200 or worse. In this case, they are qualified for a PWD card. It is important to have your eyes tested annually whether a child or an adult to know the status of your eyes.