WHAT LIES AHEAD OF DONALD TRUMP?

ONE VOICE

PEOPLE EITHER LOVE OR HATE Donald Trump- there is no one in between. That is how king-sized the personality of this American presi-dent is.

Of course, Trump is rattled. He thought impeachment would not happen but it is happening now. Worse, for weeks, public sentiment favoring the impeachment remained at 50%- not decreasing as the White House claims.

Is this all sizzle- and not the steak itself? No doubt, the Democrats rule the Lower House and can ram the case successfully. But the Republican-controlled Senate may not dance the tango with the Lower House.

It may not act on the complaint and the rumblings of the coming 2021 US presidential election may just drown out the impeachment chorus. At that point- the separation of powers- the foundation of an impeachment case against despots- is overtaken by a national referendum- a presidential election. How lucky can this former TV host-businessman be?

The wily Trump had warned Republicans who will side with the impeachment gang-that he will campaign for them- he becoming like an albatross around their necks- to their sure defeat(?).

The White House believes the “shining, shimmering, splendor” of the Trump Economy will see the long-haired president get reelected in the polls. They point to the corporate tax cuts, ease of doing business and tough international economic policies as behind the rocking and rolling American economy.

GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has been very high- and citing the lone 5.5% GDP growth rate of Obama’s Rule in 2014 and the higher GDP rates in the 1950s and 1960s could really be just begging the question?

The American Stock Market is soaring amid mild corrections when intermittently are normal. Six million new jobs in a one-year time is a grudging truth and the 3.7% unemployment rate is low by all standards.

The hourly salary growth rate of 3.4% even net of inflation -can be argued as respectable.

Will the economy, therefore, save Trump his throne? Is economic prosperity justification for bad (illegal) behavior while in Office of the highest position in the land?

The White House argues that the impeachment of the Lower House is really grossly just partisan to the core and therefore without merit. “ A political statement is not a legal argument”, the opposition barks.

Impeachment as a legal weapon was invented by the English Parliament in 1374 – more to clip the powers of the King by impeaching his ministers of power. Four hundred years later, it was embedded in the American Constitution under Article II Section 4 “ to allow Congress to remove federal officials who commit treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

When Trump ran like a scared squirrel to the Supreme Court for relief, he was met by a 20-page decision of a US District Judge, in summary’:

“The primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not KINGS.” And the Senate had the sole prerogative to judge an impeachment proceeding.

Assigning to the SC such a duty would have insulted the essence of democracy since many of the justices sitting there may have been presidential appointees and would perhaps act with jaundiced eyes.

Our research showed that despots who think themselves above the law -in the past- could only be removed three ways: civil war (as in England), revolution (America) and assassination(never been attempted yet as neither Abe Lincoln nor John Kennedy was despots).

It was argued that assassination deprives the accused the chance to vindicate himself so that the idea of impeachment was institutionalized in the books. In the 230 years of recorded American history- there have been 18 impeachment trials but only two involving the US president.

In the case of Bill Clinton (Democrat) and his illicit sexual dalliances with intern Monica Lewinsky inside the Oval (Oral?) Office, he was impeached in the Lower House and survived the senate despite Clinton’s false public testimony.

At best, it looked like inappropriate personal behavior and an affront to his sacred marriage vows to Hillary rather than a huge national or security issue.

In the case of Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon (Republican), his burglary into the Watergate headquarters of the Democrats was a criminal offense, indeed. But what led to his Lower House impeachment was not that illegal act but his many moves to use the power of his office to “prevent, obstruct and impeded the administration of justice”. Obstruction of justice in short.

Nixon, sensing a certain Senate impeachment, resigned.

There is some similarity in the Nixon and Trump cases.

In the sense that his illegal act of blackmailing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential Democrat rival Joe Biden and his son’s Ukranian business deals and subtly threatening that $400-M in military aid (needed badly by the vulnerable state to Russia’s incursions) would be withheld is an act of high crime.

Or even bribery and treason?

Trump’s own Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sonland had exposed that Ukariane conspiracy included the president, vice president Mike Pense, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and national security adviser John Bolton.

Worse, Trump has been exposed as having covered his tracks’ documents and cajoled potential witnesses to protect his hide- which is a post-Nixon version of obstruction of justice.

But will the Senate look at it that way? Or will the US polls just get on the way -and people will be resigned to the fact that the 2021 polls will just be a referendum on Trump’s impeachment guilt?

In business, Tv career and politics- Trump has always been as lucky as a cat with nine lives. Will he dodge this bullet?

“Meeoow…meeooow.”, says Watson.