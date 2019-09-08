Wheel clamps, tow truck needed for parking woes

ILLEGAL PARKING. The Traffic Management Office in Dumaguete City on Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) lamented that some drivers continue to ignore warning signs such as this one at the Burgos Promenade. TMO chief Gilbert Ablong said they are requesting the city for vehicle clamps and a tow truck to address the problem on illegal parking and other traffic violations.

The Traffic Management Office (TMO) here is requesting the city government to allocate funding for the acquisition of vehicle wheel clamps and a tow truck to address the increasing problem of illegal parking.

TMO chief Gilbert Ablong on Wednesday said his office has already submitted to the City Budget Office a proposal for the purchase of five-wheel clamps and a tow truck with an estimated total price of PHP800,000. (By Mary Judaline Partlow)