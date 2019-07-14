Why parolees fall back to drug vice

A psychiatrist who tried to look at the side of drug addicts said that “it is easy to castigate a drug addict for his vice , but being addicted to his vice makes him love to indulge and makes him helpless to dis-engage . Thus he is even willing to die for the love of it.”

On the other hand, on the part of the probation department it says:

“Its really the determination( of the addict) to resist from such temptation because the Parole and Probation Office has no more control in case a probationer who is released on recognizance violates the conditions for his or her release.

sued by city chief parole and probation officer Ma. Necita Marino in reacting to a number of incidents where a probationer is rearrested for committing the same offense, in most cases allegedly selling illegal drugs This was the case of probationer Mark Macalipay of Calindagan who even reported to the parole and probation office the day before he was caught selling drugs on July 4, 2019.

Marino said the office is diligently providing probationers with all the benefits including a therapeutic community program geared towards rehabilitation but had no control if they go back to their original vices especially if they live in the community where illegal drugs proliferate that will result to a revocation of his or her probation.

She cautioned qualified custodians to thoroughly understand provisions of the new recognizance law because their reputation is at stake. RA 10389 is an act institutionalizing recognizance as a mode of granting the release.

Upon release of the person on recognizance to the custodian, the probation office is direted to monitor and evaluate the activities of the person released on recognizance on a monthly basis to determine whether or not the conditions for his release have been complied with.

Marino advised barangay officials to really trace the roots of the family of persons being recognized “dili sayon-sayonon ang pagdawat,” beacuse of an undertaking that you have to produce the accused whenever required by the court.

A penalty of 6 months to two years imprisonment shall be inmposed upon the custodian who failed to produce the accused before the court, upon due notice, without justifiable reason.

She cited an experience of one custodian who had to spend money, time and resources to find the accused in a far away place, if not “siyay ipuli sa jail.”jrg